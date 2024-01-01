Ex-Barcelona captain Roberto: Honour to play for Cesc at Como

Former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is excited about his move to Como.

Roberto admits the presence of former Barca teammate Cesc Fabregas as coach was a key in his decision.

“It’s an honour to have him as a coach,” said the defender.

“He was one of the best footballers in the world, and now I can’t wait to start his adventure by his side. He has just started his career, and I am sure we’ll help each other in many ways.

“I had offers from Spain, the Middle East, and others from Europe, as well as Serie A and Premier, but when I spoke to Fabregas for the first time, I understood how ambitious the club was,” continued the 32-year-old.

“The target is to stay in Serie A, but I appreciate that Cesc and the club think big. Having him as a coach impacted my decision, and, not less importantly, Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world.

“Everyone knows he was a smart footballer and I’ve always admired the quality of his assists and how he moved inside the box, starting from midfield. He is a very demanding coach. He wants to dominate games, have possession, and play attacking football, as he used to do.”