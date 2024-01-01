Ex-Barcelona captain Roberto: Honour to play for Cesc at Como

Roberto admits the presence of former Barca teammate Cesc Fabregas as coach was a key in his decision.
“It’s an honour to have him as a coach,” said the defender.
“He was one of the best footballers in the world, and now I can’t wait to start his adventure by his side. He has just started his career, and I am sure we’ll help each other in many ways.
“I had offers from Spain, the Middle East, and others from Europe, as well as Serie A and Premier, but when I spoke to Fabregas for the first time, I understood how ambitious the club was,” continued the 32-year-old.
“The target is to stay in Serie A, but I appreciate that Cesc and the club think big. Having him as a coach impacted my decision, and, not less importantly, Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world.
“Everyone knows he was a smart footballer and I’ve always admired the quality of his assists and how he moved inside the box, starting from midfield. He is a very demanding coach. He wants to dominate games, have possession, and play attacking football, as he used to do.”