Iraola omits two Liverpool stars from Champions League squad list

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has a made bold call in his UEFA Champions League squad for the 2026/27 season.

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have been left out of his 25-man Liverpool panel for the first phase of the Champions League, with Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike all included, despite the trio being currently out injured.

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Liverpool start their UCL campaign at home to Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday September 9th followed by trips LASK, Fenerbache, Club Brugge and Inter Milan - plus home ties with Villarreal, Porto and Lens.

However, Chiesa and Endo will not feature after being omitted from the list submitted to UEFA.

It is the second year in a row Chiesa - who is currently out injured - has been left out of the Reds' squad for the league phase, but he was later added following Leoni's ACL injury.

Clubs competing in the Champions League are allowed to submit a squad of 25 List A players and an unlimited number of List B players. At least eight places in List A must be reserved for homegrown or 'locally trained' players.

The only deadline for the B list is that it must be sent to UEFA no later than 23:59 CET the day before a match. A player is eligible for the B list if they were born on or after January 1, 2005; have been eligible to play for the club for two consecutive years since their 15th birthday, or have been eligible to play for the club for three consecutive years, including a loan spell within the same association, since their 15th birthday. Players aged 16 may also be registered if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years without interruption.

Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni are on Liverpool's B List players.