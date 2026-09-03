Henry on how Liverpool can use Barcola: He's fast as hell, he is not suited to defending

Thierry Henry has revealed how Liverpool can get the best out of summer signing Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool completed the signing of France forward Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee worth up to £123M this summer, making him the club’s second-biggest signing behind Alexander Isak.

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Barcola is a three-time Ligue 1 champion and two time Champions League winner. He scored 11 league goals in 29 appearances for PSG last season, and had a 14-goal, 10-assist season in 2024-25.

The 24 year old has agreed a five-year contract at Anfield and will be key to manager Andoni Iraola as he tries to bring attacking football back to Anfield.

Barcola could make his debut against Ipswich Town on Friday night and ahead of the game, Henry revealed just how the Reds can get the best out of the young winger.

"A big thing about Barcola is it depends how you're going to play. Are you going to be able to put him in one-vs-one situations?" Henry asked.

"What you have also is, if you want to play on the counter, he's fast as hell. But are you going to make him defend way more than he's going to attack? That may not be something he's very suitable for.

"The last thing I would say is he needs to finish a tiny bit better," Henry added. "If he does that, a lot of teams will be in trouble with him."

Barcola joins Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo as Liverpool’s new additions, with Jeremy Jacquet also arriving having been signed in January.

It will be interesting to see how he does against Ipswich and if Iraola hands him his debut just days after arriving.