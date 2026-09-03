Iraola delighted to keep Barcola and Gakpo, suggests Szoboszlai will start at right back

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has spoken to the media ahead of Friday's clash against Ipswich Town.

Liverpool will travel to face promoted side Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday in search of their first win of the season following 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

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Liverpool have twice needed late equalisers to avoid defeat with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a last minute against Newcastle and summer addition Victor Munoz bagging a late goal against Forest.

Iraola’s start has been mixed, with fans waiting to see his side finally kick into gear. However, with Ipswich's last victory was a 1-0 win at Anfield in December 2000, the Reds are the firm favourites heading into this clash.

The good news is that new signing Bradley Barcola could add a new element to the side as he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and could make his debut against The Tractor Boys.

Iraola delighted to keep Gakpo and Barcola

Iraola first spoke on Barcola and Cody Gakpo whose move to Manchester City never surfaced this summer, leaving the pair competing for a place in attack until at least January.

"We are very happy with Bradley, it was our priority to sign a very, very good player in those positions. He has come also with the right mentality. I like that he wanted Liverpool a lot. He wanted to come here. It's a good first sign and being the player he is he has come with the willingness to help us.He is playing well for us and if everything goes well in training today he will definitely be available for us tomorrow.

"My relationship with Cody has been very honest from the beginning. He has played very well for us so far. He was always aware of the situation in the market, we were constantly talking, I hope we can keep him at the same level. He is in a good place physically and mentally and I'm very happy to pick him."

Is Barcola ready to start: "Good question. I see him in a good place. He has trained for us, it's true he hasn't had minutes in pre-season. He has been training and it's a decision we have to make. But we have to consider he hasn't had minutes in pre-season games."

Iraola frustrated after poor start

Liverpool won both Premier League meetings during the 2024/25 season, recording a 2-0 victory at Portman Road before winning 4-1 at Anfield. Iraola's side are expected to pick up 3 points on Friday despite being away from home.

Iraola was next asked if he is frustrated by not picking up a win in his first two games and what threat Ipswich could pose in front of their home supporters.

"Definitely. If you don't win you are frustrated. It's only two games but we need to win. This game tomorrow, the first two games weeks are the most difficult but I'm much more comfortable now the market is closed and we know who we are. We have to perform and do our job.

"Ipswich are a team in terms of they won their first game at home. Even the other day the first half they were the better team until United got the 2-1 and the game went open. We have to be ready, give our best."

Szoboszlai at right back?

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled in defense for Liverpool, with the fullback being criticized for his poor defending and abysmal crossing ability so far this season. Iraola was asked about the lack of depth at right back with Conor Bradley still ruled out and suggested Szoboszlai could fill it at the back.

"Challenge in the squad now is we don't have Conor there at right-back. That's why I value Dom at right-back as he can play there. Versatility in the player helps us go through the moments when we have injuries.

"In midfield we have good numbers. Now it's a matter of getting the right calls from myself. I'm finding now the best combinations and we are going through a period now where we will play a lot of games, and we'll have a chance to see the options we have and the combinations we have. It's a matter of coaching."