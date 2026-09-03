Former Liverpool and Ajax forward Ryan Babel has opened up on the arrival of Ryan Babel this summer.

Salah is a Liverpool legend and won every trophy possible with the side all whilst becoming Liverpool’s 3rd-highest goalscorer ever, behind only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

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The iconic winger made 442 appearances for the side and picked up 377 goal contributions before departing this summer after nine unbelievable seasons.

Liverpool have been desperate to replace him this summer, splashing out £123M to bring in Barcola as he arrived at the side on Monday, ready to make his debut against Ipswich on Friday night.

However, despite the excitement around him, Babel spoke to Liverpool tickets about how the two time Champions League winner cannot fill Salah’s boots.

“I think he understands the game and is still young, so there are only positive signs for him to become the player he could be for Liverpool.

“I don’t think we should see Bradley Barcola as trying to fill the boots of an icon. I think he should try and focus on himself to make it his own way of helping the club.

“I remember the days when we thought that a player like Steven Gerrard was irreplaceable. Now, of course, there's no player like Steven Gerrard, but eventually, as a club, you moved on and better times came ahead.

“Football always moves on, a club always moves on, and nobody will ever be Mo Salah. But that's okay. I think the player should not necessarily think ‘I need to fill the boots of Mo Salah.’ I think that's impossible.”

Barcola became the second most expensive player in Liverpool history when he touched down on Merseyside, second to Alexander Isak who arrived last summer.

He is expected to make his first start against Ipswich on Friday as he ignores Salah comparisons and hopes to build his own story with the Reds.