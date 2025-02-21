Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Grealish is set to leave Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad

Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti welcomes Feyenoord draw

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti welcomes Feyenoord draw
Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti welcomes Feyenoord drawAction Plus
Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says they welcome their Champions League draw with Feyenoord.

After knocking out AC Milan this week, Feyenoord will now meet Inter in the round of 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zanetti said, "Our journey in the Champions League has been excellent so far, but now another competition begins. Feyenoord is a team to be respected, we have seen what they have done. We will prepare for the two games as best we can, there are all the conditions to move forward but with caution.

"We always have a great responsibility, we are Inter and this is an important competition. We will try to fly the Italian flag as high as possible.

"We can't make choices (Champions League or Serie A), we have to aim to get to the end of both competitions. We want to win the championship and then there's the Champions League, we are the last Italian team to have won it and we will try to honour it to the maximum by trying to get to the final like two years ago.

"It's difficult, but our mind and our thought is to get to the end of the two competitions."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AFeyenoordInterAC Milan
Related Articles
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG
AC Milan defender Gabbia: Theo apologised - but didn't have to
AC Milan fullback Hernandez: I apologise to fans and teammates