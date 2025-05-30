Inter Milan president Marotta highlights Oaktree support ahead of UCL final
Marotta insists the hedge fund has been supportive in their financial running of the club.
He told the Athletic: "First of all, the owners have to have confidence in the management. If you have their confidence, then you have to have two characteristics: one is competence, the other is a work ethic and a corporate culture.
"A sense of belonging to something. These values are absolutely essential. It's not money that wins things; it's these aspects.
"We have agreed with Oaktree, which has first of all guaranteed us stability and financial security, to create a different model and implement it next season. Investments will be made in slightly younger profiles who represent a real resource, players with potential who are a resource for the present and for the future."
On coach Simone Inzaghi, Marotta also stated: "He's a good coach. He finds the right motivation and doesn't create excessive tension. The team plays with a modern style of football, trying to score more goals rather than just defending: this is a type of football that people appreciate and find fun."