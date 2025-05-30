Inter Milan president Marotta highlights Oaktree support ahead of UCL final

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has highlighted the support of owners Oaktree as they prepare for the Champions League final.

Marotta insists the hedge fund has been supportive in their financial running of the club.

He told the Athletic: "First of all, the owners have to have confidence in the management. If you have their confidence, then you have to have two characteristics: one is competence, the other is a work ethic and a corporate culture.

"A sense of belonging to something. These values ​​are absolutely essential. It's not money that wins things; it's these aspects.

"We have agreed with Oaktree, which has first of all guaranteed us stability and financial security, to create a different model and implement it next season. Investments will be made in slightly younger profiles who represent a real resource, players with potential who are a resource for the present and for the future."

On coach Simone Inzaghi, Marotta also stated: "He's a good coach. He finds the right motivation and doesn't create excessive tension. The team plays with a modern style of football, trying to score more goals rather than just defending: this is a type of football that people appreciate and find fun."