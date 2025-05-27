Tribal Football
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We're better prepared for this Champions League final

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says his players are primed for their Champions League final against PSG.

Inzaghi is confident their defeat to Manchester City two years ago has them better prepared this weekend.

He told TNT: "The match from two years ago will help us. We know we are facing a team with players who have won world championships and many championships in France.

"They are also experts, we will try to play a great game. They are two excellent teams that deserved to be in the final: there will be a huge crowd, two great fan bases."

Asked if Lautaro Martinez can be considered in the running for the Ballon d'Or, Inzaghi also said: "For me, for what he has done in these years, he would always deserve it.

"Regardless of whether we win or lose the match on Saturday. Lautaro is a great player and a great person."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AInzaghi SimoneInterPSG
