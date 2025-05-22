Crespo: Man City defeat has inspired Inter Milan's run to UCL final

Former Inter Milan striker Hernan Crespo feels now is the time for the Nerazzurri to win the Champions League again.

Inter will meet PSG in next week's final, with the Parisians regarded as favourites.

But Crespo told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's time to settle a score that has been pending for three years, and the fact that Inter managed to return to the Champions League final after having come close to achieving the feat in Istanbul is indicative of the strength of Inzaghi's group.

"From that final lost, but played on equal terms against Manchester City, an increasingly stronger and more determined Inter has emerged, which had set its mind on trying again and has deservedly earned this second chance.

"With experience, quality and hunger for success, Inter has gone beyond its limits, overcoming first Bayern and then Barcelona; in Munich it will be able to face PSG without fear and with the conviction that only great rides like the European one this season can give."

Inter Milan destiny in their hands

Crespo also said: "Of course, the championship still requires one last effort against Como and the Nerazzurri will have to play at their best because in football it is forbidden to take things for granted, including a scudetto that now seems to be in Napoli's hands.

"But it is in Munich that Inter will be able to truly hold their destiny in their hands, and I hope that this time it will be the right one. I would be very happy.

"For the club, for the fans, for my friend Simone Inzaghi and for Lautaro. Seeing another Argentine lift the cup with the captain's armband on his arm like Zanetti in 2010 would be wonderful."