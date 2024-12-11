Inter Milan pair Sommer, Bisseck "bitter" after Bayer Leverkusen defeat

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer says they cannot dwell on defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter lost their Champions League tie 1-0 in Germany on Tuesday, with Sommer admitting frustration afterwards.

He said, "The end of the game was very unfortunate and of course we're not happy. We had two chances to clear the ball in front of goal but didn't manage it. We lost to a very strong team who made it very difficult for us. But we still have everything in our hands in this competition."

Inter defender Yann Bisseck also said: "We played a good game against a good team, even if the end is of course bitter. We've also had a bit of luck at times this season, so maybe it all evens out.

"They are an absolute top team, and yet we didn't concede the really big chances today. So it's all the more bitter that we lost."