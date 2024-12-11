Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis

Inter Milan pair Sommer, Bisseck "bitter" after Bayer Leverkusen defeat

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan pair Sommer, Bisseck "bitter" after Bayer Leverkusen defeat
Inter Milan pair Sommer, Bisseck "bitter" after Bayer Leverkusen defeatAction Plus
Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer says they cannot dwell on defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter lost their Champions League tie 1-0 in Germany on Tuesday, with Sommer admitting frustration afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "The end of the game was very unfortunate and of course we're not happy. We had two chances to clear the ball in front of goal but didn't manage it. We lost to a very strong team who made it very difficult for us. But we still have everything in our hands in this competition."

Inter defender Yann Bisseck also said:  "We played a good game against a good team, even if the end is of course bitter. We've also had a bit of luck at times this season, so maybe it all evens out.

"They are an absolute top team, and yet we didn't concede the really big chances today. So it's all the more bitter that we lost."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie ASommer YannBisseck YannInterBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We weren't good enough
Mukiele scores last gasp winner for Bayer Leverkusen against Inter
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list