Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We weren't good enough
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi had no complaints after their Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.
Inzaghi conceded Inter weren't good enough on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0.
The Nerazzurri coach said later: "We weren't good enough in attack.
"We didn't show enough to beat a team with their qualities today. Our goal remains direct qualification via a place in the top eight and that is still very possible.
"Leverkusen played well today, with a lot of pace. It's clear that you can't completely avoid chances against a team like that. The fact that the goal was scored so close to the end is, of course, bitter."