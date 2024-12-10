Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We weren't good enough

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We weren't good enough
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We weren't good enoughAction Plus
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi had no complaints after their Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Inzaghi conceded Inter weren't good enough on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Nerazzurri coach said later: "We weren't good enough in attack.

"We didn't show enough to beat a team with their qualities today. Our goal remains direct qualification via a place in the top eight and that is still very possible.

"Leverkusen played well today, with a lot of pace. It's clear that you can't completely avoid chances against a team like that. The fact that the goal was scored so close to the end is, of course, bitter."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AInterBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
Related Articles
Mukiele scores last gasp winner for Bayer Leverkusen against Inter
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi talks Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Taremi goalscoring