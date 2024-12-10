Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: We weren't good enough

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi had no complaints after their Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Inzaghi conceded Inter weren't good enough on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0.

The Nerazzurri coach said later: "We weren't good enough in attack.

"We didn't show enough to beat a team with their qualities today. Our goal remains direct qualification via a place in the top eight and that is still very possible.

"Leverkusen played well today, with a lot of pace. It's clear that you can't completely avoid chances against a team like that. The fact that the goal was scored so close to the end is, of course, bitter."