Inter Milan midfielder Barella: PSG players wanted it more

Nicolo Barella questioned Inter Milan's attitude after their Champions League final defeat to PSG.

PSG thrashed Inter 5-0 in Munich on Saturday night.

Afterwards, Inter midfielder Barella said: "There is not much to say, they were better. They wanted it more and it is the biggest regret.

"I'm sorry because the last image that will remain of this beautiful course is this defeat but I repeat, I think, I am very proud of these guys, of this team that has pushed the engine to the maximum in recent years.

"It was a bad evening but we must already think about tomorrow because there is another competition to play. We must not hide, it was a one-way match. So we're gonna have to work. The only way to bounce back is to return to the final."