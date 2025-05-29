Pavard: Inter Milan can handle PSG pressure

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard is confident they'll be too strong for PSG for Saturday night's Champions League final.

Pavard is convinced they have the experience and quality to see off the French on the night.

PSG are a great team. They’ve shown it for years, and I think they are even more consistent now,” the France defender.

“They are a solid group with a great coach, one of the best in the world. The team plays well, and it’s a joy to watch them, but on Saturday, we won’t be watching.”

 

 

We can handle their pressure

He added, “There are moments when we’ll suffer, but I am not worried.

"We have experienced players who are accustomed to these situations. Many players want revenge after the final we lost against Manchester City. That loss taught them a lot; they’ve become even stronger since then.

“We can achieve something extraordinary. It’s not the time to think about it, but for some, this could be the last big chance. I’m already proud of what we’ve done together and proud of my career, too. I’m happy to be part of this group.”

 

Multi-task role

Pavard also went into detail over his position and how he is managed by coach Simone Inzaghi.

He added, “I have a hybrid role. Sometimes I find myself playing as a right-back, other times as a wing-back. Midfielders might end up playing as centre-backs.

“The key aspect is maintaining defensive balance. That’s where the coach focuses the most. When I push forward, Barella covers me. Tactics aren’t a myth here. Everything is studied down to the smallest details. We know what to do in every phase of play, with a little extra freedom. I needed to learn this type of football.”

