Rai convinced PSG will prove too strong for Inter Milan

PSG legend Rai is convinced they will defeat Inter Milan in the Champions League final this weekend.

Rai is adamant PSG are favourites going into the Munich final.

"It's a historic moment for Parisian football," Rai enthused during a press conference at Paris City Hall on Monday. "I'm very happy. In a month we promoted Paris FC and now PSG are the favourites for the Champions League final.

"A great job has been done with this philosophy of making the most of the youth sector. One of the strengths of French football is the training of young players, in addition to the work done by Luis Enrique and the staff."

PSG are favourites

According to Rai, Ousmane Dembélé and his teammates have something more than Inter.

"Inter are a great team, you never know what can happen. But PSG are the favourites and there is a good chance that they will win the Champions League in the end. They are a young and close-knit team that can still play together for several seasons.

"They are favorites because they have resoundingly beaten Liverpool and Arsenal; even if Inter beat Barcelona, ​​​​the way PSG are playing this season is efficient both in attack and defense. It is complete, everyone participates, and in modern football this is fundamental."

Victory would be deserved

A seven-time trophy winner with PSG, Rai was part of the team that lifted the club's first European trophy, the Cup Winners' Cup in 1996.

"Everything PSG have done in recent years, winning so many French league titles, French Cups and some great performances in the Champions League against big teams... It's a great moment, if they can do it, it would be deserved."