Inter Milan defender Bastoni: Bayer Leverkusen defeat great disappointment

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni admitted major "disappointment" after their Champions League defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter were beaten 1-0 to put their last 16 hopes in doubt.

Bastoni said afterwards: "There is great disappointment because we made a great effort from a physical and mental point of view, they are among the strongest teams with the ball. It's a shame about the last episode because we didn't deserve it.

"We have played many games against strong teams, they are one step ahead of everyone with the ball. We played a great game in terms of sacrifice and it's a shame about the goal we conceded in the final minutes."

Inter are next in action against Lazio and Bastoni added: "After a defeat there is always a great desire for revenge, we must put this game behind us immediately because another very difficult challenge awaits us."

