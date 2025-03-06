Inzaghi happy as Inter Milan overcome Feyenoord fans: Not an easy stadium

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted with his players after their Champions League win at Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

Inter took control of their round 16 tie winning the first-leg 2-0 in Rotterdam thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez. Inter could've returned to Italy with a 3-0 lead, but Piotr Zielinski had his penalty saved by Timon Wellenreuther in the second-half.

Afterwards, Inzaghi said: “The lads did well, it was not easy in this stadium.

“The fans gave us a big hand too, we knew that we’d have to suffer. We stayed solid, played very well, now we have another game this weekend before the second leg. There are always hidden dangers and I am very satisfied with the performance.”

He also stated, “Feyenoord are a quality team, they decided to play with four forwards tonight, plus Paixao as a sort of trequartista.

“Although we studied their performance in the play-off with Milan, they played a different system this evening. Nonetheless, those two games certainly helped us to study them.

“We didn’t pass well at the start, but then we got into shape and the two goals made things easier for us. We knew they had very quick forwards and did well to defend when necessary, but we improved, and their press wasn’t as strong as at the start.

“We have won the first leg, it’s only half-time in the tie and on Tuesday there is the second at San Siro. Don’t forget this team scored three goals away to Manchester City.”