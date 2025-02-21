Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Feyenoord? There'll be a fiery atmosphere

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they're happy over their Champions League pairing with Feyenoord.

After knocking out AC Milan this week, Feyenoord will now meet Inter in the round of 16.

Inzaghi said, "We return to play the Champions League, we face Feyenoord, a team with a great history and that plays in a stadium with a fiery atmosphere.

"We know it will be an important challenge, we are ready to give our all. We have worked hard to get here and we want to continue to do well in this competition.

"Our team has shown character and determination, and we will prepare ourselves as best we can to face each match. The goal is to get through the round and try to give ourselves a dream in this competition."