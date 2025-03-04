De Vrij warns Inter Milan of Feyenoord atmosphere

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij has warned teammates of the Feyenoord atmosphere.

Inter are in Rotterdam for Wednesday's first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie.

Former Feyenoord defender De Vrij says: “I know the environment well; it’s beautiful, and the fans really push the team.

“You can see that Feyenoord have managed to bring out something extra in the Champions League, beating Bayern Munich and Milan. We will play a great match.

“I’m happy about this draw; it will be a special match for me. I grew up here, went through the entire youth academy, took the bus to train nearby, and dreamed of playing here. I made it, and those five years were wonderful.”

He also said, “We’ve been playing together for many years, and everyone knows what to do, even in positions they haven’t played in often. The players may change, but we are ready, and each of us knows their role.

“Our approach is always the same for every match. Then, there are different moments and games that go one way or another.

“We always try to defend well and not concede goals. In the Champions League, it’s worked out, and of course, we want to keep going.”