Inter Milan captain Lautaro: I didn't think I'd make semi victory

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez admits he had fears of missing last night's stunning Champions League semifinal win against Barcelona.

Lautaro scored and won a penalty, converted by Hakan Calhanoglu, as Inter won 4-3 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

The Argentina striker revealed afterwards: “I felt the leg twinge and the first two days I just sat at home crying, but we did great work with the staff and I managed to recover, even if I was not at 100 per cent.

“This is how I experience football, you’ve got to give your all in these games. I promised my family that I would get on the pitch today.”

Asked about emotions, Lautaro also told Sky Italia: “I have many thoughts inside me. We faced a strong team, but Inter have been raising the level for four or five years, every single year, and we are proud.

“This team never gives up, and the stadium is incredible with these fans.”