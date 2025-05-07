Tribal Football
Inter Milan matchwinner Frattesi: My reward for effort and dedication

Inter Milan matchwinner Frattesi: My reward for effort and dedication
Inter Milan matchwinner Davide Frattesi says their 4-3 Champions League semifinal victory over Barcelona summed up his career.

Frattesi struck a 99th minute extra time winner to send Inter into the final 7-6 on aggregate.

“I was fortunate to see out the game, as I was celebrating so much I was dizzy and nearly had a blackout! I have to thank the physios, because yesterday I had an abdominal strain, so they did incredibly work getting me fit for this match,” Frattesi told Sky Italia.

“It’s just incredible, I don’t know what to say. I thought after the Bayern Munich game I couldn’t repeat that emotion, but it was even more incredible tonight. This is the beauty of football.”

 

 

"My reward for effort and dedication"

Frattesi also said: “This has been my career, really. I wasn’t blessed with incredible talent, but I am the last to give up and the first to believe, so this is a reward for effort and dedication.

“I couldn’t believe it, but once we were on 3-3, I told Marcus (Thuram) don’t worry, we’ll go through.

"I was exhausted even before I came off the bench, as we were standing up and screaming constantly, with hands in our hair at every move, so we practically played along with them!”

