Enzo Fernandez relishing Haaland partnership after Porto win

Enzo Fernandez is excited to continue building his partnership with Erling Haaland after the striker’s brace secured Manchester City a 2-0 Champions League victory over FC Porto.

After being denied twice by Diogo Costa before half-time, the Norway international headed in Fernández’s curling cross before adding a stoppage-time second.

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The double took his City tally to 167 goals and moved him level with Sergio Aguero’s Champions League total, earning further praise from his new teammate.

“Haaland is an animal, a beast,” he said after the game.

“Every time I’m on the pitch I will look for him.

“Hopefully I can give him more assists.

“Haaland is not just a great player but an amazing human being as well and he welcomed me here and has helped me.

“I’m so happy, they welcomed me from the first minute when I walked into the door. Not just brilliant players but they’re amazing human beings and they’ve all been so kind to me.

“The fans have been absolutely brilliant and it is a new step in my career. I’m so excited to get going.”