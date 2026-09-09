Napoli have confirmed that Scott McTominay's heart procedure was a 'complete success'.

The 29-year-old travelled home to Manchester in order to undergo a surgical procedure on his heart on Tuesday.

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McTominay’s surgery, known as a pulsed field ablation (PFA), came after he was diagnosed with a benign arrhythmia earlier this month.

Napoli have since confirmed that the Scotland international’s procedure was a ‘complete success’ and offer a time frame for his return.

In a short statement, the club said: “On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital. The operation was a complete success.

“McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training.”