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Napoli provide Scott McTominay return update after heart procedure

Napoli provide Scott McTominay return update after heart procedure
Napoli provide Scott McTominay return update after heart procedureREUTERS

Napoli have confirmed that Scott McTominay's heart procedure was a 'complete success'.

The 29-year-old travelled home to Manchester in order to undergo a surgical procedure on his heart on Tuesday.

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McTominay’s surgery, known as a pulsed field ablation (PFA), came after he was diagnosed with a benign arrhythmia earlier this month.

Napoli have since confirmed that the Scotland international’s procedure was a ‘complete success’ and offer a time frame for his return.

In a short statement, the club said: “On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital. The operation was a complete success.

“McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training.”

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