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Liverpool new boy Bradley Barcola limps off against Atletico with apparent injury

Liverpool new boy Bradley Barcola limps off against Atletico with apparent injury
Liverpool new boy Bradley Barcola limps off against Atletico with apparent injuryREUTERS

Liverpool winger was forced off with an apparent calf injury during their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (September 9).

Barcola, 24, was handed his first Liverpool start since joining from PSG for a reported £123 million, including add-ons, this summer.

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The winger’s night was cut short, however, and was forced off in the 60th minute with that appeared to be a calf injury.

He pulled up while running through on goal and fell to the turf holding his calf. Following treatment from the Liverpool medical staff, he was replaced by Victor Munoz.

The good news is that Barcola, who already has two Champions League titles to his name, was able to walk off the pitch unassisted.

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Champions LeagueBradley BarcolaLiverpoolAtl. MadridPremier League

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