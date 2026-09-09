Iraola: Champions League nights at Anfield speak for themselves'

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is set for his first-ever taste of the UEFA Champions League in tonight's Anfield clash with Atletico Madrid.

Iraola led Bournemouth to their first European qualification at the end of last season, but his call to move onto Liverpool as Arne Slot's replacement this summer means a major change, as the Spaniard makes a step up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening three Premier League games of 2026/27 under Iraola as his focus now switches to an iconic night against Diego Simeone's team.

"One of the questions I've been asked most since coming to Liverpool is how much I'm looking forward to my first European night at Anfield.

"It's one of those questions that doesn't really require too much of a response because this is the kind of occasion that speaks for itself."

Captain Virgil van Dijk scored a late winner as Liverpool downed Atleti 3-2 at home in the UCL league phase last season, after beating them home and away in the 2021/22 group stages, on the back of being famously knocked out of the competition by Simeone in 2019/20.