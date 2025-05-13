Former Man Utd sporting director Ashworth to be given new role with the FA

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is set to be unveiled as the Football Association's head of elite men's and women's development.

Last February Ashworth was poached by United after his incredilble work with the Magpies which saw the side return to the Champions League under manager Eddie Howe. However, months later, he was brutally dismissed from his post with the Red Devils paying £4.1M for the five months at the club, including his severance package.

Now, it is also expected that Ashworth will oversee the next stage of the refurbishment of St George's Park and will oversee the England men’s and women’s senior and junior teams. In an interview with BBC Sport earlier this year, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said hiring Ashworth and wasting so much money which looks to be tight at the moment was "an error on our part".

The 54-year-old was previously at the FA between 2012 and 2018 and will now return to the organisation where he had helped deliver plenty of success last time he was helping lead the governing body. Part of Ashworth's new role will be to oversee the development of homegrown coaches which is a major issue as many English coaches struggle to gain roles at top sides which has left the Premier League without an English manager lifting it since its creation.