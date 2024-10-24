Haaland lights up Euro night (& eases Pep frustration) as Man City chiefs still battle to fill Etihad

FROM THE ETIHAD: A recent report has highlighted how Manchester City have had more empty seats than any other Premier League club this season.

To be more precise 4.04% of the Etihad Stadium is being left vacant on match day. Yet this Champions League encounter hardly made that fact plausible.

Total domination plus goals is surely the perfect combination? But then that’s frequently the case with City so maybe it’s become boring?

City were comfortable winners 5-0 against Sparta Prague who, like themselves, began the game unbeaten in this season’s Champions League. The home team have been slow starters this campaign but were quickly ahead on 3 minutes as Phil Foden danced past two tackles before his left foot did the rest.

The 24 year-old scored 28 goals for club and country last season and was named PFA Player of the Year, but has struggled for momentum so far.

But his boss Pep Guardiola always had faith saying in his pre match press conference, "With Phil, you realise immediately when he is happy and fit and mentally in the right moment. You realise he's getting better and better.”

City failed to build on this early lead even allowing Sparta Prague a glimmer of hope on the break with the speedy Veljko Birmancevic, but overall there was an air of attack (City) versus defence (Czech).

Man City fans prepare for kickoff Tribalfootball

Certainly at the half time whistle Guardiola flung his arms in the air looking frustrated his players' domination had only produced one goal. In fact the 3,000 Sparta supporters were playing with a ball for part of the half and probably saw more of it than their team!

Four second half goals would have put a smile back on the Spaniards face, three of those in a 9 minute spell, as the Czechs record against English opposition now stands at 4 wins in 23 games.

Guardiola was delighted with the performance, particularly the second half display and the fact his team are finally taking their chances and learning how to deal with opposition who defend deep.

The Cityzens meanwhile have now established a new record for the longest unbeaten run in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history (26).

Erling Haaland with a couple, John Stones and a late Matheus Nunes penalty confirmed the home teams superiority.

Much had been made of Haaland going three games without a Premier League goal but now the talk was how he broke this recent dry spell with a most unusual strike. Savinho raced to the byline and crossed for the big Norwegian to seemingly jump with his back to goal then back heel a volley into the ground for it to bounce beyond the despairing dive of Peter Vindahl.

His second was a more conventional strike and he must have thought a hat-trick was beckoning until his substitution late on to his obvious annoyance.

City had only scored with two of their 12 big chances in the Champions League this season with Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan each failing to convert three big chances. At least Haaland’s percentage should have improved if not his disgruntlement.

Sparta Prague have used the fewest players in the UEFA Champions League this season whilst for the hosts Rico Lewis has played every minute in the competition this term.

These sort of facts, the Lewis and Haaland ones, make me think of two things. One, how fascinating, and two, somewhere in Uefa an employee has way too much time on their hands!

More challenging opposition will lie ahead for City but the club will surely be hoping that five Champions League goals will encourage more fans back to the Etihad Stadium.