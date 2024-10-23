Man City boss Guardiola hails 2-goal Haaland: Just unbelievable

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with 2-goal Erling Haaland after their 5-0 rout of Sparta Prague.

Haaland scored his first goal with a spectacular back-heel as City cruised to a Champions League win on Wednesday night.

Guardiola later said: “It’s unbelievable the talent this guy has. When Erling gets in behind, he is unstoppable.

“Erling has this incredible capacity. He can touch the ball 15 times but have seven or eight chances.

“Today he scored two goals and could have scored two more. Erling has this incredible capacity.

“He made a fantastic goal but scored similar goal against Dortmund a couple of years ago with an incredible pass from Joao Cancelo.

“I didn’t know how it was scored. There was a player in front of me. Yeah, against Dortmund it was quite similar. For a human being, it’s not normal.

“I don’t know which one is more difficult. For me, both!”

A satisfied Guardiola also said: “I am enjoying a lot the way we are playing lately. Not the second half against Fulham but in general I’m so pleased.

“We are working to attack better and better and better, it’s a question of being patient. We score four goals in Bratislava (and) five goals here was unexpected for me.

“We are third (in the table). We are there with five games left.

“We need to finish in the first eight because it’s a good advantage to not play one knockout stage and focus on the Premier League.

“We have problems with injuries like many other teams but I rely a lot on all the players and they prove to me I am right.”