Man City forced to rotate as two stars set to miss Sparta Prague clash

Man City forced to rotate side as two stars set to miss Sparta Prague clash

Manchester City will be without two key players as they face Sparta Prague in the Champions League.

The Citizens are set to shuffle their pack for the midweek contest, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are unlikely to be available.

“Well, except for Rodri and Oscar (Bobb), the other ones are in training and getting better, but guys like Kevin for example not exactly fit,” the City boss stated.

“It’s not a new issue but he doesn’t feel completely fine. Kevin is not 22 years old he has to be fit for his football.

“He doesn’t feel comfortable that he can express his incredible potential at his best.

“He is training better but he doesn’t feel. He said he doesn’t feel good. If you don’t feel good, take your time.”

“I think he is not ready,” he added on Walker.

“Since being with the national team he’s not been well.”