Haaland lights up Man City as they hammer Sparta Prague

Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Sparta Prague at the Etihad in Wednesday night's Champions League encounter.

Erling Haaland scored twice, with his first being a superb back-heel on the night.

Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also struck for City, who climbed to third on the UCL table with seven points after three games, while Sparta have four points.

It was Foden who struck first, scoring in the third minute after collecting a pass from Manuel Akanji.

Then in the second-half, City took control with Haaland highlighting the game on 58 minutes as he met Savinho's cross with a backheel.

Stones, then Haaland again, and finally Matheus Nunes, from the penalty spot, completed the rout for City at the Etihad.