'The club decided' - Pep Guardiola suggests he didn't want Rayan Cherki signing

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that he wasn't behind the signing of Rayan Cherki following their 2-0 Club World Cup win over Wydad Casablanca.

Cherki, 21, made his Man City debut, alongside fellow new signing Tijjani Reijnders as they secured a win in their first game of the new look FIFA Club World Cup.

City splashed just over £30 million to sign the France international following legendary attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s departure.

Speaking in his press conferece after the game, Guardiola suggested Cherki was a signing made by the club rather than one he wanted.

Guardiola said: "Of course Kevin is difficult to replace we know that. For the quality he has, there is no doubt about it, but at same time the club decided on Rayan because he has incredible skills close to the box and great vision, pass in many things.

“It was just a first game with tough, tough conditions. I'm really pleased he came here."