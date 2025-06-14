Viktor Gyokeres 'rejects' Man United offer

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly rejected the chance to reunite with Ruben Amorim at Man United following their dismal season.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, United were unable to convince the 27-year-old to join them despite holding several talks with the forward’s camp.

It’s understood that Gyokeres has concerns over the direction of the club and their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The report adds that his representatives never considered United as a viable option and are fully focused on securing a move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain interested in Gyokeres despite seemingly priortising a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

Mentions
Gyokeres ViktorAmorim RubenManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLiga PortugalFootball Transfers