Man City boss Guardiola admits defensive frustration after Feyenoord draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his team are trying too hard to get back into form.

The Citizens were 3-0 up against Feyenoord in the Champions League group stages.

However, they managed to draw 3-3, letting in three late goals in the last 15 minutes.

“They feel it, they are desperate to win, that’s why they play the way they play,” the City boss said post-game.

“They played really good in many aspects. How many chances we conceded but again three goals. We made 26 shots against Spurs and lost 4-0.

“We are a team that has conceded so few goals in eight or nine years. We are always so stable and able to defend well and now it’s not happening.

“The game was 3-0 and even more, I don’t remember much - maybe one shot. We cannot close the games and every time they arrive they score.”

