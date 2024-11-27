Ake has message for Man City teammates after Feyenoord draw

The Manchester City squad have the qualities to bounce back from their current issues.

The Citizens have not won in the last six matches, losing five and then drawing against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

City were 3-0 up against the Dutch side on Tuesday, but contrived to draw 3-3 late in the game.

“The only thing we can do now, we know we’ve been in this situation, maybe not similar, but kind of this situation last season and the season before, where we maybe weren’t winning games or playing our best football,” Dutch defender Nathan Ake stated post-game.

“But we got out of it because we stayed strong as a team. We didn’t listen too much to the outside noise.

“I think we have to do the same again now. Stay together as a team, stay strong, believe in each other and get out of it.

“As a team we’ve shown we can do it, we have to make sure we believe in ourselves, stay strong, show our character and go out playing again.”

