Guirassy equals Salah’s Champions League record against Lille
Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy has matched a Champions League feat previously only achieved by Mohamed Salah in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Lille.
The Guinea international provided an assist for Maximilian Beier, who scored the Germans' winning goal as the French team were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.
With that assist, Guirassy extended his goal involvement in this season’s competition to 14, comprising 10 goals and 4 assists.
That mark is the joint-most by an African player in a single campaign in the competition, matching the record set by Liverpool great Mohamed Salah during the 2017-18 season.
Following their qualification, Borussia Dortmund will now face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the competition, scheduled for April.