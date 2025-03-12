Tribal Football
Guirassy equals Salah's Champions League record against Lille

Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy has matched a Champions League feat previously only achieved by Mohamed Salah in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Lille.

The Guinea international provided an assist for Maximilian Beier, who scored the Germans' winning goal as the French team were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

With that assist, Guirassy extended his goal involvement in this season’s competition to 14, comprising 10 goals and 4 assists.

That mark is the joint-most by an African player in a single campaign in the competition, matching the record set by Liverpool great Mohamed Salah during the 2017-18 season.

Following their qualification, Borussia Dortmund will now face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the competition, scheduled for April.

