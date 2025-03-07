Slot pushed about PSG smash-and-grab; insists Liverpool won't take Southampton lightly

Liverpool boss Arne Slot's pre-match presser for Saturday's clash with Southampton at Anfield was dominated by their stunning smash-and-grab Champions League win at PSG this week.

The Reds won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, with goalkeeper Alisson making nine wonder saves in a man-of-the-match performance.

Slot began this morning by reflecting on his Brazilian No1: "He saves shots! That is important but to become the world's best you make saves others don't and he had one or two of them on Wednesday. In general, it was exaggerated, he didn't have to make 27 saves but had two world-class saves for us.

"He has great competition with (Caiomhin Kelleher, so if that is what drives him then it helps for a No.2 to have, but Ali is just a top professional and they know what it means to wear this shirt. You always know if you are a player here; if you don't do well, someone else will do the job. Jaros is talented as well, so goalkeeper-wise we are in a good place."

Asked for a review of the night in Paris, Slot walked back his post-match comments about his team being fortunate even to get out of the game with a draw, let alone a win.

The Dutchman said, "We weren't a little bit lucky, we were really lucky but as Michael Jordon said once: the harder you work, the luckier you get. We were not the dominant team but we controlled them better in the second half. We were mentally and physically so strong, not giving away many open chances and even scoring on the counter shows how mentally and physically strong this side are.

"Is our name on the cup? If you want to win something, PL, CL or Cups, you need, once in a while, where you don't play your best and you are 'lucky'. No team plays 38 games only with football. Real Madrid one of the best example of that, they always find a way when the other team is better. My full focus is now on Southampton, the first of 3 finals for the upcoming week.

"For me, the Southampton game the most important of the week, if I make the choice to play others, it's because I think it is the best choice to win the game. So if I make a change it's because it's only 2 days in between games, so I might think others are better options but that only has to do with us having a bigger chance to win this game not PSG."

Harvey Elliott was the matchwinner in Paris, coming on late to grab a goal on 87 minutes. In the aftermath, there have been reports of the midfielder being 'angry' over the lack of action he's seen this season.

Slot said: "I see the advantages o playing with the same team but I am aware you cannot play the same 11 every week, so I have rotated. Others don't get the time they deserve, Elliott is a good example, but he is competition with Salah and Szoboszlai. Mo was not happy I took him and he can score for us whenever it's not his best game, that is why I hardly take him off.

"Dom is a machine, runs the most every time, that is what makes it hard for Harvey, that is why I liked what he did so much. Some players are frustrated if they only get 5 mins but it has hardly ever happened."

On Mohamed Salah's visible frustration at being substituted against PSG, Slot continued: "It's not the headline, Mo was frustrated but his behaviour was normal, we shook hands and maybe he thought he'd score the one chance that might come...People say good sub as Harvey scored but Mo would tell me he would have scored that too! A normal reaction."

Meanwhile, Slot insists there'll be no underestimating Southampton on Saturday.

Saints are rock bottom with manager Ivan Juric under increasing pressure. However, Slot is adamant they're in a false position given the quality of their performances under the Croatian.

He insisted: "We have to act differently than the second half against Wolves but it was also their quality too. They have had a better season than the table. Southampton take risks all over the pitch, so if you are not sharp or aren't aggressive enough, they can hurt you.

"Wolves had nothing to lose in the second half and it's hard to play through it. If you did it once or twice in the right way, you can create something. We saw this v PSG."

Slot will again be suspended for the game, meaning he'll take his seat in the stands rather than the home dugout.

The Dutchman admits with technology, he's at no disadvantage - though will miss the "emotion" closer to the pitch.

He added, "I think I have the same opinion, 5/10 years ago now we have iPads, so I have the same view, so it is not neccessary to have a suspension to get a good view. The view is better but you feel the emotions down by the pitch. Where I am sitting tomorrow, it is an 'easy game' to play but down by the pitch, it's harder. I have a good replacement with John Heitinga, he did so well in his first game."