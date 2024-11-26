Guardiola rejects claims his Man City team now too old

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has rejected claims his team is ageing.

City meet Feyenoord in the Champions League tonight on the back of five consecutive defeats.

Guardiola said of the make-up of his squad: "It depends on the performance. There are players who are 30 years old and older who perform incredibly well. There are players who are 23 who perform poorly. I don't look at age. All teams have players of certain ages.

"My own analysis is not that we don't get results because we have players over 30 years old. Because a few weeks ago they were the same age and we won the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and were eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"I want to defend what we have done because I know these guys and I never blame one player.

"There are many factors that make a difference. If I could say what the reason was, I would solve it immediately, but it is not that simple."

