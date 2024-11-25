Guardiola reveals he is patient and relaxed despite 5 losses in a row

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City can go on to achieve great things this term.

The Citizens are in a tough spot, having lost five games in a row for the first time in many years.

Guardiola has never experienced such a spell in his managerial career, but believes he can turn it around to win silverware this season.

“I have the feeling that this season we will do very good things,” Guardiola declared after a 4-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.

“I don’t give up and I have the feeling we will be there.

“I think we deserve some patience when we lose games.

“You are defending a legacy and that is difficult to handle.

“What I want is commitment from players to still do what we have to do.

“Look at where we’ve come from. It’s so difficult to defend the success we have had, that’s why I’m so relaxed.

“That is why I want the commitment, the commitment, the commitment and the commitment.

“Just being ourselves isn’t enough, we have to show commitment every day.

“We need to win one game. I want the players to perform well, in certain departments we need more focus. It will pass.

“It’s going to rain tomorrow, life goes on.”

