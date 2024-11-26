Man City boss Guardiola hits back: What should I change? What should I change?!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he won't be ripping up his system to end their losing run.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Feyenoord, Guardiola offered an impassioned defence of his approach after losing their past five games.

"What should I change? What should I change? If I had changed in my first season when I was asked to change we would not have won six Premier Leagues in seven years," he said.

"Now I'm not going to change. We are big believers in the process and the fundamentals we have to do. Injured players have to come back to their best form, players who have played a lot of minutes because of the injuries need rest, one good result can change our mind.

"When we were winning a lot I was thinking this too shall pass and right now this too shall pass. Nothing is eternal. It is unusual basically because this team won a lot during many years. In this situation, we have to go more direct to our principles, change less than ever to give certainty to the players.

"We had 26 shots against Spurs. We had more expected goals than them, we created a lot of chances where teams create few during the season. But there are departments where we are not strong enough and that's why when we lose transitions or don't win duels and they are stronger than us and we have to run backwards because our four central defenders are not there.

"They are still not ready because they were injured. Our main player for transitions, Rodri is not there. We cannot survive because with four central defenders I put Manu or John there, with Ruben, Nathan and Josko behind. We would be strong but we don't have it.

"I have to play with Gundo, who is an attacking midfielder and our best guy for arriving into the box but I have to play him as a holding midfielder because the other holding midfielder - (Mateo) Kova(cic) is injured. And it has to be alongside Rico to give us a lot of passes and we have to adapt.

"It's not because they are soft or they don' want it or they are lazy. We had 26 shots on target and clear ones in front of the keeper - Vicario was exceptional.

"What we have to do is insist. 26 (shots) is not enough? Create more, and try to concede fewer. One day we're going to win a game and our mind will be clear. I hope Tuesday, if not Sunday. The desire is there and we are going to try."

