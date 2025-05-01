Guardiola confirms that he is waiting for the doctor's signal before Rodri can return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

City have won three league games on the spin as they aim for a spot in the top 5 to claim Champions League qualification in what has been a sub par campaign. A win here would push them into third place, leapfrogging Newcastle United. Guardiola first spoke on teams news and confirmed that striker Erling Haaland is slowly recovering.

When will Haaland return?

"He's getting better,” Guardiola said, however when asked if he would return this weekend it was not good news: "I don't think so."

The race for a Champions League spot

The Spanish head coached then commented on the race for Champions League qualification in the remaining games of the season.

"It's what we want. We have four finals. We will go for the first one (on Friday)."

He then moved on to the dispute over the rise of ticket prices and how fans will express their frustration over costs this weekend. Guardiola pleaded with fans to support the side in what is a crucial point in the season despite understanding their frustrations.

Guardiola understands anger over ticket prices

"I responded the last weeks with the same issues. They can express what they feel as a group of fans. They have issues they want to express so the club is here and always has and always will be open to listen what they think.

"Come to help us. We need them. The fans want the Champions League and we want to be able to try to do what we have done for many years so we need them desperately. We need them from the first minute until the end."

"If I can help I will help. I am part of this club from the bottom and the top, but I am the manager and I do what I have to do to try and get the team play as well as possible.”

Only the doctor knows when Rodri will return

Next, Guardiola opened up on midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and when he may return after returning to training this week alongside Haaland.

"We are really pleased that Erling is back and that Rodri is back in the training sessions. The moment the official doctor says Rodri can start to play minutes - after that he will start to play minutes, but the doctors have to tell me.

"It was a difficult injury. It was an injury seven to 11 months, the doctor said. Every day Rodri is making more sessions but we have to wait so he doesn't make a step backwards and get injured again so we have to be careful.

"Every training session he feels better and when the doctor says Rodri is stable and can start to play - after that he is going to come back."

He was also asked when he may return but he confirmed that only the doctor can know if he is available.

"I don't know. The doctor will tell me."

Thoughts on the Wolves clash

Finally, he spoke on whether the lack of relegation threat to Wolves makes Friday's game less tricky and said he would rather face them when they were fighting against relegation.

"No, I'm pretty sure the Wolves players prefer to come here to this stadium already safe. A month ago they were in a difficult position. I would prefer."