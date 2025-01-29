Girona striker Portu: Arsenal? How can anyone claim there's nothing at stake?!

Girona striker Portu says they're determined to sign off from the Champions League with a big performance tonight.

Girona meet Arsenal having already been eliminated from the competition, their first campaign in the club's history.

Advertisement Advertisement

Portu said: “It makes me laugh when people say that it is just another match, that we have nothing at stake… Those of us who have experienced everything here, Segunda Division matches with few people… it is a match to enjoy, a learning experience for the team and the club.

"In Europe you have to compete in a different way, every 3-4 days, and an Arsenal team is coming that will demand the maximum from us. Give the fans something to be happy about.

“It has been great. Those of us who have seen different stages in the club have seen it grow, it is great to compete in the Champions League. I always try to give my best and after the injuries I want to help the team in the second part of the season, in which we still have important things to fight for.”