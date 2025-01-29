Arsenal boss Arteta: We must get something from Girona

Arsenal faces Girona midweek in the Champions League and Manchester City on the weekend in the Premier League.

Manger Mikel Arteta is likely to rotate his squad to manage player fatigue and injuries.

Key players may be rested midweek to ensure they are fresh for the crucial league match against City.

Arteta stated: “We are here to win the game and in order to do that we are going to have to be better than them. They're a really good side, if you look at every game they have played in the Champions League, against top opposition, they have made life very, very difficult for them. So, tomorrow we play a really strong team and we want to achieve what we want to do - which is mathematically qualify for the best spot - and at the moment, that is uncertain.”

He added on good away form: “Well, we're more consistent and I think we've been better, as you've said. Understand that it's extremely difficult to win and overplay opposition in the Champions League, and tomorrow we're going to face a very good opposition, and we're going to have to be very good to beat them.”

He finished on the Champions League knockout stages: “Yeah, both, and every game, every scenario, every context is going to be different. And it's coming here then we need something from the game today, that's why we're here, to win. And from the first minute, we have the attitude and the determination to go for the game, and hopefully deliver what we want.”