Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Man City defeat bad for Italian teams

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello admits he was unimpressed by Sergio Conceicao's team in last night's Champions League win against Girona.

Capello also has concerns about Manchester City dropping into the playoffs after their defeat at PSG.

He began: "A very bad Milan, too much suffering, too much imbalance, never in control of situations on the pitch, sporadic actions, disorganised and saved on too many occasions by (Mike) Maignan. There were some opportunities, but so were the opponents...

"The players are aware of the difficulties, you can also see it from the conversation at the end of the match in midfield."

Capello added: "For the Italian teams that will play the playoffs it will be a problem, because both PSG and Manchester City will probably be there. The English have also bought several players that will be able to help, because the team now has no athletic freshness."