Girona coach Michel: Hosting Feyenoord at Montilivi a dream

Girona coach Michel says they're ready to make history tomorrow night.

Girona will host their first ever Champions League match against Feyenoord. Michel says the moment will be historic.

The script they want: "For us it is a dream to play in the Champions League and to do so at Montilivi even more so. I find it sad that the stadium cannot be full because we need everyone and the one who is always with us should be here. We want to do things well, we must give our best version because only then will we have a chance to win."

Injuries for Oriol Romeu and Daley Blind: "It's our new reality and we need to take it game by game. The midfield without Oriol Romeu is weak, but we need the best possible eleven to win. I'm worried about the mental aspect, the physical aspect is another story since Romeu was injured and had just rested against Rayo."

Dutch Girona players: "We have many Dutch players in the team and it is a source of pride for us. Blind paved the way and was the first to arrive, they have made us grow as a club and we expect him to be at his best to continue evolving."

Facing Feyenoord: "They have an average of 70% possession in their league and they dominate the game. The coach was with Krejci last season and they use a 4-3-3, with a lot of possession, a lot of players inside and powerful wingers with speed. Ueda will play up front, a player with a lot of talent. They tried against Leverkusen but the Germans were effective and they quickly went 0-3 up. We need to get the ball and be able to dominate and make them uncomfortable when we don't have it."

Mental aspect: "When I talk about this I'm not talking about results but about the fact of competing every three days. The other day against Celta we were good, I don't know what the people want. We've had two games in which we dominated the rival, and I insist, when I talk about the mental aspect it's the fact of demanding ourselves to compete in the league, in the Champions League, in the league, and in the Champions League. We must be focused on what is at stake in each game. We want to win, of course, because it's a dream for us, for the fans and for those who stay outside the stadium."

Different lineups: "Our squad allows us to have many players ready to play. We make changes based on the mental aspect that I mentioned and the physical aspect. I am not in favour of making rotations, but rather the performance that each player can give me."

Concerns: "When you enter a competition like the Champions League, the player activates the chip quickly, you don't have to motivate the player. I'm more worried about the change from the Champions League to the league, so we can focus on what we have to do. We're on an upward trend, I don't focus on the result but on the performance. We have to finish plays and create more but the player is ready, the fact of hearing the Champions League anthem in Montilivi is something historic and the motivation is special."

LaLiga priority: "The maturity of the squad is great. We have players with a lot of experience and a track record. At a management level, it is easier to manage a squad from league to Champions League and not the other way around. You need a couple of days to put an end to the Champions League hype. We know that each game is the most important and you have to know how to cut short in each competition. The performance is not dropping because there has been training behind us for a long time to be able to compete in three competitions, but I want them to understand that on Sunday we play a very important game as well."

The best version: "My main concern is to get the best version of a player. And it's not easy because I don't know some of them completely. The players know that I can be demanding and have moments of reprimand or aggression but never from rejection. They are here because they are chosen by us and some of the signings have not played much but I need them to know that they are important, that I have asked for them and that they have my confidence."

Champions League anthem: "It's a dream. I've watched the competition since I was a kid and seeing myself here as a coach is special and makes me feel proud. The fans deserve to enjoy the game after all they suffered in the Second Division. It's a shame that not everyone is here but everything we do goes towards it."

High demands: "The demands from outside are difficult to bear. I am the most demanding person in the club for sure, but I am a person who has his feet on the ground. We are in the Champions League on our own merits but we have only competed in the First Division for five seasons. I am calm because only Barça has had more goal expectation than us, calm down. We deserved more, we have done things well but it is football and we must improve, now I need to build a team."