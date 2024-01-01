Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher: Brilliant playing for Simeone
Conor Gallagher is delighted with his first weeks as an Atletico Madrid player.

The England midfielder was speaking at his Champions League media conference ahead of facing Benfica.

Derby incidents:

"It was very difficult to play against Madrid, they are a top team and although we could have done better, the point was good."

 

Benfica test:

"They are one of the greats in Europe, we are prepared, it will be a difficult and exciting challenge. Their players are top."

 

Antoine Griezmann's France retirement:

"He's an incredible footballer on the pitch and very humble in the dressing room. I wish him the best, he deserves it."

 

The match:

"It will be tough, Benfica is a big team in Europe, it will be a challenge and we hope to get the three points."

 

What surprised you about Simeone?

"It's brilliant, he believed in me and I'm lucky to be part of the team. It's very important, thanks to that I play at this level, I'm grateful and I hope to continue like this."

