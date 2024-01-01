Tribal Football
Cuenca makes Barcelona debut in Young Boys rout

Cuenca makes Barcelona debut in Young Boys rout
Cuenca makes Barcelona debut in Young Boys rout
Andres Cuenca made his debut for Barcelona in last night's win against Young Boys.

The youngster was a second-half substitute in the 5-0 Champions League win.

Cuenca, 17, entered the fray on 84 minutes for Inigo Martinez, after he scored in the rout.

The teen has been on the bench for Barca this season, though without making the pitch until last night.

Cuenca is the latest youngster to be handed a chance this season by coach Hansi Flick, with fellow defenders  Sergi Domínguez, Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín also all involved.

 

