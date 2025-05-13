Gasperini proud as Atalanta defeats Roma to qualify for Champions League

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted for the club after victory over Roma on Monday night.

The 2-1 win clinched Atalanta Champions League qualification for a fifth consecutive season.

At the final whistle, Gasperini and his players celebrated on the pitch and with fans in the stands. He later said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Atalanta.

"It’s true there were a few weeks where we were up there with Napoli and Inter, but I think this was the maximum target we could achieve.

“To do it with two rounds to spare, leaving behind the likes of Juventus, Milan, Lazio, Roma, Fiorentina and Bologna, is remarkable. The stadium was always full this season, we saw great enthusiasm in Serie A and Atalanta are in the Champions League again.

“It has been a long season, with some fantastic highs, a few lows that everyone had, but we got into the final sprint at the right time with four wins out of five.”

New contract?

Gasperini, who has a deal to 2026, was also asked about a new contract extension.

However, he would only say in response: “This evening is wonderful, now we have two weeks to enjoy it.

"I think we also did well in the Champions League, finishing ninth out of the top 36 teams in Europe and one point away from going directly into the Round of 16. That too was a big achievement, playing against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal. It was formidable.

“We are here to enjoy this campaign, then we’ll have the time and opportunity to think about the rest.”