Inter Milan make transfer call for Roma loanee Zalewski

Inter Milan management are ready to deal in Nicola Zawelski.

The 23 year-old midfield utility is on-loan with the Champions League finalists from AS Roma, having made the move in January.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Zalewski has impressed Inter management to the point where they're ready to sign him permanently this summer.

Indeed, with a permanent option set at €6m, Inter chiefs have seen enough to trigger it.

This season, Zalewski has made 12 appearances for Inter, scoring once and making one assist. He struck his goal in Sunday's crucial win against Torino.