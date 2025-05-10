Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Kroos: I'd choose Inter Milan defender Acerbi to guard my house over alarm system and German shepherd!

Carlos Volcano
Kroos: I'd choose Inter Milan defender Acerbi to guard my house over alarm system and German shepherd!
Kroos: I'd choose Inter Milan defender Acerbi to guard my house over alarm system and German shepherd!LaLiga
Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits he's a fan of Inter Milan's veteran defender Francesco Acerbi.

Acerbi was superb home-and-away for Inter's stunning Champions League semifinal triumph against Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And reflecting on the defender's performance, Kroos said on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen: "If I had to choose between an alarm system, a German shepherd or Acerbi in front of the house, I would choose Acerbi.

"It's pure mentality. But (Denzel) Dumfries and (Alessandro) Bastoni are also machines: they turned the game around twice. Hats off to Barça too: an extraordinary advertisement for football, because it seemed like anything could happen at any moment."

He continued : "I don't want to say that I'm an Inter fan, but maybe the last ten years have really influenced me, so much so that I've been a bit against Barça. But in some ways I was happy for Inter, happy when the score was 3-3. The way the Barcelona boys play football, you really have to compliment Hansi Flick: it's simply a spectacle.

"But who was better? Both teams knew exactly how to hurt the other. Inter defended incredibly, but scored seven goals."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AAcerbi FrancescoKroos ToniDumfries DenzelBastoni AlessandroInterBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Inter Milan striker Thuram mocks Yamal online
REVEALED: What Laporta told Barcelona players after Champions League exit
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I'm empty, devastated