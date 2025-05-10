Kroos: I'd choose Inter Milan defender Acerbi to guard my house over alarm system and German shepherd!

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits he's a fan of Inter Milan's veteran defender Francesco Acerbi.

Acerbi was superb home-and-away for Inter's stunning Champions League semifinal triumph against Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

And reflecting on the defender's performance, Kroos said on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen: "If I had to choose between an alarm system, a German shepherd or Acerbi in front of the house, I would choose Acerbi.

"It's pure mentality. But (Denzel) Dumfries and (Alessandro) Bastoni are also machines: they turned the game around twice. Hats off to Barça too: an extraordinary advertisement for football, because it seemed like anything could happen at any moment."

He continued : "I don't want to say that I'm an Inter fan, but maybe the last ten years have really influenced me, so much so that I've been a bit against Barça. But in some ways I was happy for Inter, happy when the score was 3-3. The way the Barcelona boys play football, you really have to compliment Hansi Flick: it's simply a spectacle.

"But who was better? Both teams knew exactly how to hurt the other. Inter defended incredibly, but scored seven goals."