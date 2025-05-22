Former Man Utd boss Ten Hag ready to become Bayer Leverkusen head coach despite Ajax links

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to replace manager Xabi Alonso as Bayern Leverkusen manager ahead of the new season.

Leverkusen are looking for a replacement for Xabi Alonso, who is leaving for Real Madrid at the end of the season. The former Manchester United manager has been away from the dugout since leaving Old Trafford in October but is now ready to return with his previous side Ajax also interested in his services.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is ready to step into the role that will become vacant as soon as the season ends.

“Bayer Leverkusen made progress in talks with Erik ten Hag to become their new head coach.

“Ten Hag has given his total availability after direct contact taking place earlier this week.”

The 55-year-old won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his tenure with the Red Devils but was dismissed by the board at the end of October after a poor start to the season. He previously worked at Bayern Munich as a coach of the reserve team so he has knowledge of the Bundesliga as well as how to lead a club in the Champions League, which Leverkusen will be a part of new season.

Francesco Farioli has stepped down from his role as Ajax head coach after a their title collapse in recent weeks and are also chasing Ten Hag. Technical director Alex Kroes admitted this week that he had already spoken with Ten Hag who is seen as the perfect replacement. The race for the former United boss is an exciting one and the next few months will reveal where he ends up after several months watching on from the sidelines.