Erik ten Hag to become Bayer Leverkusen boss on ONE condition

Erik ten Hag will replace Xabi Alonso as the new Bayer Leverkusen manager but only if Cesc Fabregas remains at Italian side Como.

Xabi Alonso is set to leave the German club to join former club Real Madrid at the end of the season but it’s unknown who will replace him.

Per Florian Plettenberg, Leverkusen are in negotiations with Como over a deal to appoint Fabregas as Xabi Alonso's successor.

Both Erik ten Hag and Fabregas have been heavily linked with the role but the Spaniard appears to be leaning towards remaining in Italy.

The former Man United manager has now been lined up as Leverkusen’s second choice should Fabregas ultimately decide against the move.

Ten Hag has been out of a job since leaving the Premier League giants back in November 2024.